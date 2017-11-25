Buffalo Police Chief honored with purple heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- It was an emotional day for the community of Buffalo as they gathered at the town's community center to support Police Chief T-J Behning.

A fundraiser was held at the Buffalo Community Center to raise money for Chief Behnings family, medical bills and surgeries.

"They're a tiny community with huge hearts," said wife Heidi Behning.

Back in September Chief Behning was seriously injured during a police pursuit after a stolen garbage truck rammed into his squad car.

"(It was) stressful and traumatic for all of us, but we're strong and we pulled through and we're gonna get stronger every day," says Rich Aleksiejckyz.

On Saturday November 25th, Chief Behning was awarded a purple heart from the American Police Hall of Fame.

On his behalf Heidi and her children accepted the award.

" It's overwhelming it's great for our kids to see that," said Behning.

Behning is recovering home after spending more than six weeks in the hospital.

"He has a long rode ahead of him. On thanksgiving he stood for five minutes...that's huge," said Behning.

Organizers say they expected around 1000 people to come in and take part in the raffles, live auctions and food.

"It's just what we do here in Buffalo, everyone just helps each other. It's the least we can do," says fundraiser organzier Brandy Harland.

Chief Behning has also received good wishes and support from others across the country.

A GoFundMe account was also set up for him and has raised almost $30,000 dollars.