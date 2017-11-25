Alleman went undefeated at the 10&32 Tip-Off Classic. The Pioneers needed to beat the host Orion Chargers by 17 points to win the tournament title over Mercer County, who also went undefeated. Alleman wins by winning the first tie-breaker.
Alleman beats Orion by 21 to win Tournament Title
Moline wins Western Big 6
Alleman Tennis strikes sectional gold
Sterling Newman runs past Orion
Bettendorf claims District Title
Mic’d up with Mike Papoccia & Chip Filler, Complete cover from Newman-Orion
Alleman wins Murray coaching debut
Alleman wins two duals at RI Tennis Invite
Sterling run past Alleman to stay undefeated
Alleman gets road win over Galesburg
Alleman posts big win over United Township.
United Township girls best Alleman
Moline Volleyball bests Alleman
Alleman wins the battle of Rock Island