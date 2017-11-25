Alleman beats Orion by 21 to win Tournament Title

Alleman went undefeated at the 10&32 Tip-Off Classic.  The Pioneers needed to beat the host Orion Chargers by 17 points to win the tournament title over Mercer County, who also went undefeated.  Alleman wins by winning the first tie-breaker.