United Township would have some hot shooting from three point land on their way to a 59-26 win.
United Township cruises past Chicago Ag-Science
-
United Township wins last game of the season
-
United Township girls best Alleman
-
Quincy wins at United Township
-
United Township falls to LaSalle-Peru at home
-
Rocks edge U.T. in postseason opener
-
-
Moline volleyball celebrates senior night with win
-
Galesburg picks up first conference win
-
United Township falls to 1-1 on the season
-
Moline Volleyball bests rival U.T.
-
Rock Island scores a 30-point win over UT
-
-
United Township soccer beats Rockton Hononegah
-
Alleman Volleyball bests United Township
-
Alleman posts big win over United Township.