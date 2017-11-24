The Best Way to Participate in Small Business Saturday in the QCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 25th, 2017 and a little change in your shopping habits can make a big difference in the Quad Cities Region.

Jillian McCleary, the Vice President of Communications for the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce was live in studio on Good Morning Quad Cities on Friday, November 24th. She says there are more than 21,000 small businesses in our area:

"95% of businesses in the Quad Cities Region have fewer than 50 employees, so when you think about those jobs and the economic impact - it's just huge," said McCleary. "In the Chamber, 80% of our members are small businesses. They're the ones that create our unique community, drive jobs, and really give back a lot."

Small Business Saturday is a nationwide initiative that started in 2010. Last year, in 2016, 112 million people participated and spent more than $15 billion. There are 1.2 million small businesses in Illinois, which make up 99.6% of all businesses in the state. There are more than 266,000 small businesses in Iowa, which make up 99.3% of all businesses in the state.

"Statistics show that when you shop locally, about $68 of every $100 stays in the community whereas if you shop outside of the region, it's only $43," explained McCleary. "So just something so simple as shifting your spending can have a big economic impact and what's more - these small businesses make our community unique and they add to the fabric of our culture. I always think - if you appreciate it in the community, support it so it can continue to stay vital."

Click the video above for some easy ideas on how to #ShopSmall this year.

If you're having a hard time finding ideas or want to know where to go, you can click here to see the Chamber's Member Directory.