× Temperatures to cool but still remain well above normal

We knew it was going to be a warm and windy day!! But Wow!! The mercury climbed around the 70 degree mark!! Yep! That’s a record. Unfortunately, we’ll shut down this unseasonable warmth heading into the rest of our holiday weekend.

But hold on!! There’s a catch. Temperatures may not be unseasonable but they will be above normal. Last Wednesday, the computer models had a cold core of 40s coming straight down out of Canada for the rest of the holiday weekend. However, that core will stay just across the Great Lakes allowing daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday to reach the lower 50s. A good ten degrees above normal!

Warmer 50s will still be common for early next week before a front slides in on Wednesday sending temperatures back down in the 40s. In that transition, a chance for light showers expected during the day on Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

