Rock Island would take a 3-point lead into the half after a Randy Tucker half court buzzer beater. The Rocks would go overtime eventually getting the win 62-56.
Rock Island needs overtime to beat St. Charles North
-
Rock Island falls to Joliet West in Regional Championship
-
Let’s Move Quad Cities: Legendary coach shows no signs of slowing down
-
Law enforcement stands behind study that preschool cuts crime
-
Rock Island taxpayers can expect tax increases and fewer services in 2018
-
New Illinois law set to change bail bond process in Rock Island County
-
-
Rock Island lottery winner said she had a dream she would win
-
Rock Island has tough opener on the road
-
Arsenal Bridge is reopened to traffic
-
Madison Keys returns to Rock Island to lead anti-bullying assembly
-
Public Building Commission wants county courthouse torn down
-
-
Illinois tax changes strip millions from schools, Rock Island County and more
-
Rock Island leaders renew efforts to market the Watchtower Plaza Site
-
Surveillance video shows Rock Island man walk in on burglary in progress