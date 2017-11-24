× Reports: Ohio inmate escapes after allegedly attacking worker

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — An inmate has escaped out of an Ohio jail after being arrested just hours earlier, according to multiple news outlets.

According to a report by WKYC, 34-year-old Donnie J. Thomas escaped just before 8 a.m. on Friday, November 24th. Earlier he had been arrested on a robbery offense.

Thomas escaped after allegedly attacking a jail worker, the report said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and a light gray stocking cap. Authorities said that it’s possible he may not have any shoes on.

WKYC also reported that Thomas is considered “violent and dangerous.” Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.