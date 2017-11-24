Mr. Thanksgiving Shares Plans for the Future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For 47 years, he's hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for people in the Quad Cities.

Before that meal though, we had "Breakfast With..." Mr. Thanksgiving, Bob Vogelbaugh, live on Good Morning Quad Cities on Thanksgiving, November 23rd, 2017.

"You get back just as much as you're going to give," he said as he sat down with Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen at the Hy-Vee on the Avenue in Moline.

The celebration, as Bob likes to call it, started 47 years ago when Bob was the owner of a small grocery store in downtown Moline. Click the video above to see how it began and the woman who inspired Bob to keep it going.

2020 is going to be an important year for Mr. Thanksgiving. It will be his 50th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, as well as his last. Starting in 2021, someone else is going to organize the big event at SouthPark Mall in Moline. Click the video below to hear all about the Mr. Thanksgiving in training:

This special "Breakfast With..." Mr. Thanksgiving was hosted by Hy-Vee on the Avenue in Moline. Hy-Vee is a big supporter of Mr. Thanksgiving and helps him collect donations every year for the dinner.

Hy-Vee also has some great ideas on what to bring to your next holiday party. Click the video below to hear more about that:

