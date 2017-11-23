× We Need YOUR Questions about the Toys for Tots Program!

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has supported the Toys for Tots Program since 1991 and WQAD News 8 is a proud sponsor every year.

On Thursday, November 30th, Good Morning Quad Cities is having “Breakfast With…” Gunnery Sergeant Alice Ramos at Chick-fil-A, 2945 E. 53rd Street in Davenport.

Gunnery Sgt. Ramos is going to tell us what you need to know if you’d still like to sign up for this year’s program and how you can donate a toy or your time.

