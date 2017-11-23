× Mercer County Crime Stoppers Searching for Suspect after Assault on Deputy

The Mercer County Crime Stoppers are currently seeking information of the location of a fugitive.

Jesse J. Walsh age 29 with a last known address of 2980 155th Ave Sherrard is currently wanted out of Mercer County for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding and Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer.

On November 22nd, at approximately 11:42 p.m., Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on Walsh’s vehicle. Walsh fled. A short time later Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies located Walsh’s vehicle and again he fled. During this incident, a Mercer County Deputy was struck by Walsh’s vehicle. Walsh then crashed his vehicle a short distance from here and fled on foot. This incident took place east of Sherrard on the Mercer/Rock Island County Line.

The Mercer County Deputy was transported to University Hospitals in Iowa City for non-life threatening injuries. The deputy’s name will not be released at this time.

Walsh is described as a male white, 6 foot ,160 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or any other crimes, please contact the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at our toll-free number at 1-800-582-2762 or 309-582-3500.

If your information leads to the arrest of this person, or persons involved in other crimes a cash reward of up to $1000 will be paid to you in a confidential manner.