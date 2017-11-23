Local shoppers get head start on Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Shoppers got a head start on the black Friday at Toys R Us.

For some it's the beginning of a new tradition.

"Before I was totally against it. And I said you know we should spend some time with our family but some of the deals are just too good to pass up," said Black Friday shopper, Joy Muenstermann.

On Thursday evening at 5 p.m Toys R Us opened their doors. Some people forming a line almost two hours before the store opened it's doors.

This year employees say one of the most popular toys isn't even on the shelf.

The Wowee Fingerlings Toys is so popular it's sold out even on the store's online website.

But that won't stop shoppers from heading to the aisles and getting what they need in time for Christmas.

"Definitely shopping for my girls right now. Trying to get it done so then I don't have to worry about the rest of the year," says Amber Stephenson, Black Friday shopper.

Toys R Us will remain open continously until Friday 11 p.m.