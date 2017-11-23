× Beautiful sunshine will last through the Thanksgiving weekend

Happy Thanksgiving! Talk about a gorgeous afternoon we had! We’ll remain pretty quiet tonight with a few clouds passing through early Friday morning. With a southerly wind in place, lows will drop into the mid 30s and climb to 40 by the sunrise.

That southerly wind will pick up speed tomorrow, and it may be gusting over 30 mph. The good news is that the wind will help to warm us up into the 60s! Sunshine will kick off the day with more clouds building in as a dry cold front passes through that afternoon and evening.

While we’ll cool off into the low 50s on Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see the sunshine return. By Monday, highs will be warming near 60 with another dose of sun.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham