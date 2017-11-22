Tips to stay healthy while traveling during the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Staying healthy while traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday isn't always easy but there are some ways to avoid feeling sick.

Follow these four tips to help ensure a happy and healthy holiday season!

Tip #1: Sit towards the front of the airplane

Air ventilation systems on most commercial planes provide better airflow in the front.

Tip #2: Don't drink coffee or tea on an airplane

The EPA says airplanes' water tanks aren't always clean.

Tip #3: Sanitize your hands after leaving an airplane bathroom -- or any bathroom.

An environmental microbiologist says an airplane toilet is one of the most germ-infested places you'll encounter.

Tip #4: Wash or sanitize your hands after getting off an escalator or using an ATM.