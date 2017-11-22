× OSF HealthCare finalizes agreement to keep Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

PEORIA, Illinois – After months of negotiation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois carriers will once again have access to OSF HealthCare hospitals.

Back in October, BCBSIL announced plans to drop three OSF HealthCare hospitals from it’s PPO network.

But on Wednesday, November 22, OSF HealthCare released a statement saying they were “pleased to have finalized an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois that ensures our patients and their families have uninterrupted access to the treatments and advanced and specialty services they need.”

OSF says they are currently in-network caregivers for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and will remain so moving forward.

OSF Healthcare’s full statement:

“OSF HealthCare is pleased to have finalized an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois that ensures our patients and their families have uninterrupted access to the treatments and advanced and specialty services they need, including pediatric, neurologic and cardiovascular care.

Our hospitals and providers are in-network caregivers for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois today, and will remain in network moving forward. This includes BCBSIL Commercial, PPO, EPO, and Blue Choice products.

OSF HealthCare has the most comprehensive network of hospitals, providers and advanced and specialty services, allowing you to receive the highest quality of care close to home. We are dedicated to sharing our Mission of serving you with the greatest care and love.”