Man accused of U of Iowa campus sex assaults takes plea deal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man charged with sexually assaulting numerous students and employees on the University of Iowa campus has taken a plea deal.

Court records say 34-year-old Adam Weinstein entered an Alford plea Tuesday to assault with intent to commit injury and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Prosecutors dropped several other charges in exchange for Weinstein’s pleas. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Police say Weinstein sexually assaulted, groped and harassed at least eight women on the campus during a 15-hour period on Nov. 10, 2015. Police say the incidents took place at the university hospital, near residence halls and the law school.