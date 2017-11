Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNAWAN, Illinois- State police report I-80 is shut down in both directions after a tractor-trailer hauling ethanol crashed in the median and caught on fire.

It happened just after 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 22 between Annawan and Atkinson. Illinois State Police say nobody was hurt, but traffic is being rerouted in both communities.

Drivers are being encouraged to find alternative routes and to avoid the area.