Holiday travelers stuck in traffic after semi truck crash on I-80

ANNAWAN, Illinois-- Busy roads are typically expected when it comes to traveling for the holidays.

“You always expect holiday travel to be bad and take a lot more time," says traveler Chuck Day.

But holiday travelers didn't expect an hour long wait on Interstate 80 between Annawan and Atkinson,Illinois.

For about six miles, traffic came almost to a stop after an accident involving a semi truck caused both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane to shut down.

It forced drivers to take a detour on U.S 6, adding extra time to their already long commute.

“It put about almost an hour on my time which is okay we’ll make it," says Jaci Hampton, driving an 8 hour long commute to visit her family for the holidays.

But for the most part, travelers said they won't let the traffic ruin their holiday spirit.

All lanes are now open on Interstate 80 between Annawan and Atkinson.

