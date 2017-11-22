× Father, son plead guilty to robbing Davenport credit unions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A father and son and an accomplice have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from credit union robberies in Davenport.

The Quad-City Times reports that 33-year-old David Denney pleaded guilty Friday in Davenport to three counts of bank robbery and one of conspiracy. His sentencing is scheduled for March 20.

His 59-year-old father, Kevin Denney, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one of conspiracy. His sentencing is set for March 19.

Their co-defendant, 32-year-old Cynthia Niebuhr-Hartley, of Muscatine, earlier pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy counts. Her sentencing also is set for March 19.

U.S. district court documents say the three were involved in robbing an Ascentra Credit Union office in August 2016 and a Vibrant Credit Union office in November 2016 and again on March 30.