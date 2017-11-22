× Crime Stoppers doubling arrest rewards for holidays

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is sweetening the pot for anyone with information leading to the arrest of criminals this holiday season.

The organization is offering double reward money for any information that leads to felony arrests between Friday, Nov. 24 and Friday Dec. 8. Rewards of up to $1,000 will be paid out.

Citizens can report information on unsolved felony crimes and the location of people wanted on felony warrants, and receive a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities has paid out more than $330,000 in rewards.

See the Quad Cities current “most wanted” list here.

Anyone with information about unsolved felony crimes or the location of people on the most wanted list can call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. Tips can also be submitted online or on Crime Stoppers mobile app.