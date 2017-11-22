× Cold day but another peak in temperatures not too far away

A few broken clouds are moving in and will continue to do such for most of the night. Not expecting any precipitation but it will keep temperatures from getting too chilly. I’m expecting overnight lows to drop around the seasonal upper 20s.

A very peaceful Thanksgiving Day it will be as we start the two-day climb in temperatures with upper 40s that day to a windy and warm Friday and highs near 60! Sunny to mostly sunny skies both days before some broken clouds come Friday night. These clouds may bring an outside chance for a passing light shower.

Afterwards, we’ll drop down in temperatures again but not too deep with breezy upper 40s on Saturday replaced with lower 40s on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

