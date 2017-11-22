Bettendorf’s Frozen Landing ice skating rink opens for the 2017 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- On Wednesday Bettendorf's Frozen Landing ice skating rink held its 2017 season opening.

The night started with a speech from Bettendorf Alderman Greg Adamson followed by a tree lighting ceremony. Then members of the Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities skated choreographed routines to kick off the season of skating.

Admission to the park is free. Guests are invited to bring their own skates, but they can also rent skates for $2.00. Hockey skates may be used, but hockey sticks and pucks are not allowed.

This is the second year Frozen Landing is open.

Holiday Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, November 22, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 23, Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, November 24, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 25, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (this begins regular hours of operation)

Regular Hours of Operation:

Monday thru Thursday, 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Fri day, 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The rink will close if it's raining, if temperatures are above 50 degrees, or if temperatures are below 5 degrees.

Frozen Landing's phone number is 563-549-0587.