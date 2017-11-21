Augustana is far from you normal D-3 opponent. The Vikings have Illinois' full attention and a great deal of respect for Grey Giovanine and his program.
Underwood heaps praise on Augustana
-
Augie, Illini set to meet on hardwood
-
Augustana College Partnering With Deere To Expand Science Facilities, Add Programs
-
Augie prepare for the Illini and plenty of Orange
-
Augustana basketball improves to 3-0 with win over Alma
-
Augustana Basketball scores home win
-
-
Augustana Women’s Basketball ready for another solid run in the CCIW
-
Two students confess to vandalizing anti-violence display at Augustana College
-
Ohio artist brings ‘yarn bomb’ movement to Augustana College
-
Anti-violence display at Augustana vandalized and partially burned
-
We Need YOUR Questions for the President of Augustana College
-
-
Augustana Men’s Basketball Team taking aim at another shot at National Title
-
Two scholastic stars from the Quad Cities recognized in Springfield
-
2017 Genesis Shootout pairings