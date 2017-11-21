× U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos in the QC today

On Tuesday in Rock Island, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos will tour the Rock Island Arsenal and discuss her recent work negotiating and passing this year’s defense bill.

Bustos co-authored a $700 billion defense bill which passed the House of Representatives last month and is said to help the future of the rock island arsenal.

Part of the National Defense bill ensures the arsenal will have a steady supply of work and fill vacant work space before the government rents out areas in non-military buildings.

Bustos, who served on the conference committee that developed the final version of the annual defense bill, worked with members of both parties as well as leaders from the Illinois and Iowa delegations to deliver a bill that will provide our troops with the tools they need to get the job done and ensure that Illinoisans can continue to play an important role in our national security.

One of Bustos’ bills – the Check Before You Rent Act requires the military to certify there is no usable space on current military facilities, like the Rock Island Arsenal, before renting new facilities that cost more than $750,000.

Busto’s also pushed for tools to ensure a future for Illinois’ aerospace and logistic industries.

She will talk about her work in more detail while touring the arsenal on Tuesday, November 21.

