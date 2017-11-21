Family of six killed in house fire in rural Dixon, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOST NATION, Illinois -- A family of six died in an overnight fire at a home in rural Dixon, Illinois.

Right around midnight on Tuesday, November 21st, one of the residents called 911 to report smoke coming from the basement, according to a statement from the Ogle County Sheriff's Department. When first responders got to the 200 block of N. Miami Drive, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

All six people who lived in the home died in the fire, the department said. A spokesperson from the Dixon Fire Department said it was two parents and four children who passed away; their names have not yet been released.

The fire department spokesperson said there were multiple pets including several cats and two dogs that also died in the fire.

Several fire departments responded to the fire and firefighters were still on scene as of 9:20 a.m.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office, Illinois Fire Marshal, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigators were working to figure out what caused the fire.

A neighbor captured video while it the fire was burning. You can watch that 12-minute video below.

Editor's Note: Amid the shocking scene, some strong language can be heard at the beginning, viewer discretion is advised.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video