× Police say Dubuque driver hits 2 buildings in less than week

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Police say a Dubuque woman has crashed into her second building in less than a week.

The Telegraph Herald reports 65-year-old Margie F. Williams, of Dubuque, backed her vehicle into the Eagle Country Market on Monday morning, crashing through the store’s north entrance. Police say a woman inside scrambled out of the way and suffered hip pain but wasn’t hospitalized.

Police say Williams thought the vehicle was in drive but it was in reverse.

Store damage was estimated at $10,000.

On Wednesday, Williams was cited when she backed a vehicle over a Main Street parking meter and crashed into a building. She told police her foot got stuck between the accelerator and brake.

Police say Williams likely won’t be cited in Monday’s crash because it occurred on private property.