Fareway: Thanksgiving sides that are vegetarian, gluten free, and vegan

If you have guests joining you that have food allergies or special diets, Fareway dietitian, Caitlyn is here to help. These two side dishes are vegetarian, gluten free, and vegan.

Quinoa “Stuffing”

1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed

1 red onion, diced

3 cloves garlic

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

salt and pepper

1 1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed

3 cups broth

zest of one orange

2 cups spinach, chopped

2/3 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup pistachios

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

In a large mixing bowl, toss butternut squash, onion, and garlic cloves with oil. Spread on to prepared baking sheet, season generously with salt and pepper and roast for 30 minutes. Remove and set aside. Meanwhile, stir together quinoa, broth, and orange zest. Cook over medium heat until quinoa has absorbed the broth. Add the cooked veggies, quinoa, spinach, cranberries and pistachios to a large mixing bowl, and gently toss to combine. Serve warm.

Harvest Rice with Apples and Pecans

2 cups broth

1 cup brown or wild rice

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp butter

½ cup pecans, chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 apple, chopped

⅛ tsp nutmeg

Bring chicken broth to a boil, add rice and salt and simmer for 40-45 minutes. In a non-stick skillet, melt butter, add pecans and sauté until the pecans are golden brown. Remove pecans from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, add olive oil, and sauté the chopped onion and apple until the onions are translucent. Sprinkle with nutmeg, salt and pepper. When the rice is done, stir in the apple/onion mixture and pecans.