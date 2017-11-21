× Chilly for travelers on Wednesday before temperatures quickly climb again

Passage of the cold front has left behind some brighter skies, wind and falling temperatures. We’ll already be around the freezing mark this evening as temperatures continue to drop along with these brisk winds. Overnight into sunrise temperatures are expected to be around the 20 degree mark with wind chills in the teens.

The busiest travel day of the year promises to be a pretty cold Wednesday with highs around the mid to upper 30s. After some morning sun, more clouds will return later that day as warmer air from the west slowly pushes in. These will lead to a two day climb in temperatures with warmer 40s on Thanksgiving Day replaced with warmer 50s on Friday.

Another cold front will quickly follow that night carrying a few light showers before temperatures tumble back into the 30s by Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

