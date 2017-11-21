The Bulldogs use a big 2nd half to pull away from Linn-Mar 58-33.
Bettendorf impresses in season opening win
-
Bettendorf overcomes loss to Bell to punch ticket to the Dome
-
Bettendorf cruises to 6th straight win
-
Bettendorf Volleyball falls to Dowling
-
Highlights from Bettendorf and Week #8 of GMQC’s “Score Pre-Game Pep Rally”
-
Bettendorf sweeps Regional opener
-
-
Area schools use specialized isolation rooms
-
Bettendorf Volleyball set for showdown with Assumption
-
Bulldogs stay focused during rivalry week
-
Bettendorf wins big on the road
-
Bettendorf PD says goodbye to officer; surprise her with a typewriter
-
-
Crews find victim inside burning Bettendorf trailer
-
Bowling alley, arcade now part of BettPlex project
-
Watch Live: The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally in Bettendorf!