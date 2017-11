Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- The third annual turkey bowling was a huge success on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Thanks to your generosity, the River Bend Foodbank received more than $1,000 Monday, November 20. Because each dollar you give is worth five meals, you helped produce more than 5,000 meals for needy families in the Quad City area.

Sue Lillybeck, owner of Donut Delite, was gracious enough to host us Monday. If you haven't bowled yet, you still have time to. We'll be out live at Donut Delite until noon Monday.