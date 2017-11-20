Staying dry this week during this see-saw ride in temperatures

Plenty of wind we’ve seen throughout the day will continue overnight into Tuesday. Its been a warm wind today as temperatures easily climbed around 60 degrees!! Later tonight, a strong but dry front will sweep on through blowing in some much colder air on Tuesday.

Before the front arrives temperatures will only drop around the upper 30s. However, due to the passage of the front temperatures will only climb around the 40 degree mark with wind chills in the 20s.

We’re still on track to remain dry throughout this holiday week, where at the same time temperatures will continue to swing up and down. After seeing highs in the 30s on Wednesday comes a surge of warmer 50s by Friday before temperatures plunge back into the 30s by the end of the holiday weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

