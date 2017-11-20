× Reward deadline extended for information in Trudy Appleby case

MOLINE, Illinois — The search for answers regarding the disappearance of 11-year-old Trudy Appleby continues.

On Monday, November 20th, Trudy’s family extended the $10,000 reward deadline for anyone who comes forward with information about her case.

The deadline for the reward, put out in August of 2017, was set to expire on November 20th but will now run through the end of the year.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Quad City Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Related: Dennis Appleby says prime suspect in daughter’s disappearance was “always on my radar”

Appleby witness says someone is hiding a secret, but it’s not him

Trudy Appleby’s dad to main witness in disappearance case; ‘I’m calling you out’