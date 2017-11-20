× Extra patrol for Thanksgiving week; what police are watching for

Drivers will see more police out on the roads during the week of Thanksgiving.

The Illinois State Police said they will be watching for speeders, distracted drivers and seatbelt violations. The Iowa State Police will also be cracking down on seatbelt violations.

“Year after year, we are devastated by stories of family members who are killed on their way to Thanksgiving festivities,” said Pat Hoye, Bureau Chief, Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau. “Seat belts are the most basic vehicle technology that has, without a doubt, saved the most lives.”

Thanksgiving weekend is known as one of the busiest travel times of the year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recorded 301 deaths across the country related to crashes during the Thanksgiving weekend; only 50% of those were buckled.

Iowa State Police said they will have more patrols out through November 26th; Illinois State Police will have more patrols out through November 27th.

More from WQAD.com:

Turkey surplus in Iowa could mean cheaper prices for you

Matthew McConaughey delivers 4,500 free turkeys on his birthday

Registration underway for 2017 Toys for Tots program