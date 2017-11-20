× Officer sustains cuts to face while trying to detain Davenport man

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man has been accused of cutting an officer’s face while police were trying to detain him.

Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, November 19th police were called to a welfare check at a home on Gaines Street. While at the home, according to an affidavit, 29-year-old Dylon Early was “refusing to comply with lawful orders.”

The affidavit indicated that other people at the scene said Early had assaulted them. That’s when police tried to detain him, “believing that he may have weapons on his person,” read the affidavit. He was told to stand up for a pat down but refused multiple times.

During this time there was a struggle and Early grabbed for an officer’s firearm “and began pulling in an attempt to disarm him,” the affidavit said. While trying to detain Early, police said he lunged at the officer “grasping at the face,” causing two small cuts on the officer’s face, beneath the eye.

Early was taken into custody and was held in the Scott County Jail. Jail records show that Early has been charged with assault on a police officer, disarming a police officer, domestic abuse with a weapon, interfere with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Multiple officer injuries were reported in Davenport over the weekend, all unrelated. One serious injury happened Sunday morning where police had responded to a report of a burglary at East 12th Street and Iowa Street. In a separate incident, an officer was bitten while responding to a reported hit and run at 35th Street and Main Street.