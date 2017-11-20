Missing Iowa girl believed to be with 13-year-old

DENISON, Iowa — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Iowa girl that authorities say may have been abducted by a 13-year-old boy.

According to the AMBER Alert, Beyonce Carrasco, 12, was reported missing early the morning of Monday, November 20.

Police are looking for a white, 2016 Nissan Sentra with the license plate EYB 982 driven by 13-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr.

Penaflor, Jr., is described as 5’4″, weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Carrasco is described as 5’2″, weighing 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, or either child, is asked to call 911 immediately. Denison, Iowa is located in the southwest part of the state, in between Des Moines and Omaha. Beyonce Carrasco Rodolfo Penaflor Jr.