Hand in Hand QC receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $480 for the October Three Degree Guarantee to Hand-in-Hand QC.

Accepting the check was Kayla Morgan from Hand-in-Hand QC.

Hand-in-Hand in the Quad Cities, now located in Bettendorf, Iowa, offers a variety of inclusive programs and activities all year long. Programs offered include integrated child care and preschool, a fitness/cooking/nutrition program, an art class taught by local artists, a volunteer program for young adults with special needs or disabilities, after school care, teen night, an adaptive summer camp, a weekend sleepover and more. All Hand-in-Hand programs are integrated and adaptive so participants of all abilities can learn, have fun, become more independent and make friends. Hand-in-Hand aims to make the whole family healthier and happier by providing great care of participants so parents, guardians and primary caregivers can rest, run errands, have a date night or simply feel supported in raising their children. Hand-in-Hand has been serving the Quad Cities community since 2000.

