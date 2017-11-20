Former Davenport Fire Chief still out of job almost two weeks after commission rules in her favor

DAVENPORT–Former Davenport Fire Chief Lynn Washburn is still out of a job almost two weeks after the civil service commission ruled the city needed to make her District Chief.

Washburn was fired back in July, by Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel, but the commission said since Washburn is a civil service employee, the city is required to give her a lower ranking job back in the fire department. It came down to a 3-1 vote in Washburn’s favor.

Washburn’s lawyer Michel Carroll says the city has yet to contact Washburn about a start date.

According to Iowa Code, the city has until December 8th to appeal the ruling to a district court. According to the district court clerk’s office, the city has yet to file an appeal.

Davenport’s legal department has not returned our calls.

