Black Friday: Which stores are offering the best deals

The items listed below were deemed part of the “25 Best Black Friday 2017 Deals” from BlackFriday.com.

Amazon:

32-inch 720p TV for $69.99

49-inch 4K TV for $159.99

Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99

All-new Amazon Echo for $79.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 for $99.99

Best Buy:

Sharp 50-inch Class LED 2160p Smart Ultra HD Roku TV for $179.99

Apple MacBook Pro Models up to $250 off

Samsung Galaxy Note8 or S8+ with activiation – save $300

Toshiba 55-inch Class LED 2160p w/ Chromecast 4k Ultra HD TV for $279.99

Lenovo 15.6-inch Laptop AMD A6-Series 4GB Memory for $179.99

GameStop:

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Console for $349.99

Pre-owned Microsoft Xbox 360 for $0 after rebate

Kohl’s:

Sony Playstation 4 1TB Console for $199.99 plus $60 Kohl’s Cash

Microsoft Xbox One S 500 GB Console for $189.99 plus $45 Kohl’s Cash

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Bundle with Wi-Fi connectivity for $449.99 plus $135 Kohl’s Cash

Fitbit Charge 2 or Fitbit Alta HR for $99.99 plus $30 Kohl’s Cash

Haier 55-in 4k Ultra HDTV for $299.99 plus $90 Kohl’s Cash

Macy’s:

Dyson Vacuum Cleaners for more than 50% off

Target:

Hatchimals Glittering Garden for $54.99 plus $20 Target Gift Card

Ninja Bar Coffee Maker or Professional Kitchen System for $99.99

Walmart:

Free $300 Walmart Gift Card with purchase of Apple iPhone X or 8

Google Home Mini for $29 plus Walmart $25 credit toward future purchase through Google Express

Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi (5th Generation) for $249

PlayStation 4 GranTurismo Sport VR Bundle for $299

Full Black Friday ads from area stores:

Amazon

American Eagle Outfitters

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed Beth & Beyond

Best Buy

Blains Farm & Fleet

Burlington

Claire’s

Costco

CVS

Dick’s

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Field & Stream

GameStop

Guitar Center

Hobby Lobby

JoAnn Fabrics

JCPenney

Kmart

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Mattress Firm

Menards

Michaels

Office Depot – Office Max

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Sam’s Club

Sears

Staples

Target

Theisen’s

ToysRUs

Tractor Supply Co

True Value

Ulta Beauty

Walgreens

Walmart

Younkers