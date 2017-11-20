Black Friday: Which stores are offering the best deals
The items listed below were deemed part of the “25 Best Black Friday 2017 Deals” from BlackFriday.com.
Scroll below the lists for full ads from area stores
Amazon:
- 32-inch 720p TV for $69.99
- 49-inch 4K TV for $159.99
- Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99
- All-new Amazon Echo for $79.99
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $99.99
Best Buy:
- Sharp 50-inch Class LED 2160p Smart Ultra HD Roku TV for $179.99
- Apple MacBook Pro Models up to $250 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note8 or S8+ with activiation – save $300
- Toshiba 55-inch Class LED 2160p w/ Chromecast 4k Ultra HD TV for $279.99
- Lenovo 15.6-inch Laptop AMD A6-Series 4GB Memory for $179.99
GameStop:
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Console for $349.99
- Pre-owned Microsoft Xbox 360 for $0 after rebate
Kohl’s:
- Sony Playstation 4 1TB Console for $199.99 plus $60 Kohl’s Cash
- Microsoft Xbox One S 500 GB Console for $189.99 plus $45 Kohl’s Cash
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Bundle with Wi-Fi connectivity for $449.99 plus $135 Kohl’s Cash
- Fitbit Charge 2 or Fitbit Alta HR for $99.99 plus $30 Kohl’s Cash
- Haier 55-in 4k Ultra HDTV for $299.99 plus $90 Kohl’s Cash
Macy’s:
- Dyson Vacuum Cleaners for more than 50% off
Target:
- Hatchimals Glittering Garden for $54.99 plus $20 Target Gift Card
- Ninja Bar Coffee Maker or Professional Kitchen System for $99.99
Walmart:
- Free $300 Walmart Gift Card with purchase of Apple iPhone X or 8
- Google Home Mini for $29 plus Walmart $25 credit toward future purchase through Google Express
- Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi (5th Generation) for $249
- PlayStation 4 GranTurismo Sport VR Bundle for $299
