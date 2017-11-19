× Two Davenport police officers injured while responding to burglary

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three people were hurt, including two Davenport police officers, when police responded to reports of an early-morning burglary.

Davenport Police responded to a call for a burglary in progress in the area of East 12th Street and Iowa Street around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 19th.

According to a press release from Davenport Police, officers confronted a person who was inside the apartment and a physical altercation occurred. During the struggle, an officer fired their gun.

Two officers, as well as the other person, were injured. One officer was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

No names are being released at this time.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.