The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Kicks For Conan, FCA

The Score Sunday takes a look back at the Sterling and Sterling Newman semifinal football games in a unique way.  We mic'd up the coaches and play by play announcers to give a different perspective.  Kicks For Conan is entering it's third year, event organizers talk about this years event and how to get involved.  The FCA story of the week features a Mediapolis Basketball Coach.