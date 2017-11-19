Sterling would play in the state semifinals in football for the first time in school history. The Golden Warriors drop a 27-14 to #1 Chicago Phillips. Sterling ends the year at 12-1.
Sterling’s historic runs ends in semifinals
-
Sterling prepares for first semifinal football game
-
Sterling Newman focuses on defense in semifinal game
-
Sterling Newman fall short in state semifinals
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Monmouth College FB, FCA -UT Basketball
-
Sterling Football makes history with quarterfinal win
-
-
Sterling Newman runs past Orion
-
Wilton best rival Durant
-
Orion focused and ready for match up with Sterling Newman
-
Madison Keys advances to finals of U.S. Open
-
Illinois High School Football Playoffs
-
-
Bettendorf eyes revenge, better results at the Dome
-
Pleasant Valley sweeps Muscatine in Regional semifinal
-
Bettendorf sweeps Regional opener