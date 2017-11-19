× Thanksgiving week will stay dry with roller coaster temperatures

Although we’re ending the weekend with some chilly air, at least we had plenty of sunshine today! We’ll remain mostly clear tonight, and lows will only fall into the low 30s.

Winds from the southwest will pick up strength tomorrow, making for a breezy and warmer afternoon. Highs will be climbing back into the mid 50s with a good dose of sunshine.

While the sunny skies will last through Tuesday, a cold front passing though will drop our temperatures throughout the afternoon. Breezy northwest winds will drop us back into the low 40s and upper 30s.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30s. Thankfully, we’ll warm up into the mid 40s on Thanksgiving with another round of sunshine. Friday is looking even better with highs in the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. All in all, any traveling will be a-okay this Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham