Muscatine church holds first service since tornado disaster

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- It's been eight months since the sound of hymns echoed off the walls of Wesley United Methodist Church.

On Sunday morning church members came together for the first service since disaster struck in early March.

"It's like we found our voice again," said Ric Smith, church Music Director.

An EF2 tornado tore through the sanctuary. It took out the chimney, ripped off the roof and destroyed the church organ.

But after all the chaos church leaders and members remained hopeful and vowed to rebuild.

"Rather than seeing the tornado as a tragedy we chose to see it as an opportunity to rebuild better," said Sonia Baker, Director of Discipleship.

Construction took place over the months and Sunday service was held across the street at the Wesley Family Life Center.

Insurance covered most of the cost but the church was able to raise $500,000 to help with repairs.

