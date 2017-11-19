× Local shelter asking for help after two emaciated puppies were dropped off there

DAVENPORT, Iowa– King’s Harvest Pet Rescue is asking for help after two emaciated puppies were dropped off there Saturday, November 18th.

According to the shelter, two 16-week-old pitbulls were dropped off in tiny bird cages, covered in their own feces.

King’s Harvest says they were also dehydrated and covered in sores, likely from being confined to such a small space.

The person who dropped off the dogs quickly ran from the shelter and sped off in a car. The shelter was unable to ID him or her, and they were also unable to get all of the dog’s paperwork.

King’s Harvest is now asking for donations to help nurse the dogs back to good health.

