× Cordova inventor places second in season finale of ABC’s “The Toy Box”

CORDOVA, Illinois– Congratulations to Bob Windt, who placed second in ABC’s “The Toy Box” Sunday night.

Windt is an amateur inventor from Cordova. He’s been competing against six others for the past few weeks for a big prize.

The show offers $100,000 cash and a contract with Mattel to whoever creates the most unique invention.

Windt’s creation is a lightweight remote-controlled hovercraft.

RELATED: Cordova toy inventor reaches finale of ABC’s “The Toy Box”

November 19th, he was declared the runner-up in the competition, placing second to Nate Eaton, who built an environmentally-friendly water balloon toy. His toy will exclusively be available at Toys “R” Us starting November 20th.

“The Toy Box” airs Sunday nights at 6 p.m. on ABC. It is hosted by Eric Stonestreet of “Modern Family.”