Volunteers go door to door installing free mailboxes in Moline Neighborhood

MOLINE, Illinois-- Volunteers braved through the cold and rainy conditions to help revitalize the Floriciente neighborhood.

They went door to door installing free mailboxes. Their goal was to install at least 70 on Saturday morning.

The Floriciente Association received a grant through a partnership with an international development group called Global Communities.

Board member of the Floriciente Association, Mary Ann Garcia, says they decided to install the mailboxes after realizing many homes had mailboxes in poor condition or none at all.

"We decided that this would be a good way of helping the community." says Garcia.

Each mailbox also has a yellow sticker that represents a flower and the letter 'f' for Floriciente.

"We want people to come into our area and to recognize this as Floriciente neighborhood," says Garcia.

For sign up questions contact the Floriciente Association or Global Communities.