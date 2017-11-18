× Trump reinstates ban on trophy hunting, for now

WASHINGTON, D.C.– President Donald Trump has reinstated a ban on trophy hunting amid public uproar. But that decision is not final.

Last night, amid growing pressure from conservationists, celebrities, and even some conservatives , President Trump sent out this tweet: reversing his earlier announcement:

Put big game trophy decision on hold until such time as I review all conservation facts. Under study for years. Will update soon with Secretary Zinke. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2017

In 2014, the Obama administration implemented a ban on elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia. Elephant tusks are a prized trophy for big game hunters, and the import ban was meant to protect the endangered animals.

On November 16th, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it was lifting the ban. Hunting groups applauded the move, but animal rights groups quickly condemned it.

On November 17th, President Trump tweeted his is reversing that decision, for now. But the federal agency responsible for the ban still has on its website that it will issue permits for trophy hunting.

In response, the Humane Society tweeted a video of an elephant with the caption, “I belong in the wild, not on a wall.”

RT & sign the petition if you think we should stop the killing of elephants for trophies! https://t.co/mIi9mULhvC #SaveTheElephants pic.twitter.com/Zi28DhpyGv — Humane Society (@HumaneSociety) November 17, 2017

They’ve launched a petition, which celebrities like Ellen Degeneres have signed, to keep the trophy hunting ban in tact.

President Trump has not given a timeline on when he’ll announce his final decision on the fate of the trophy ban.