Holiday season kicks off in the Quad Cities

MOLINE-- Dozens of families kicked off the holiday season from the John Deere Commons in Moline Saturday, November 18.

The group spent the afternoon waiting for more than 50,000 holiday lights to shine down River Drive.

The festival is a part of the annual lighting of the commons, the event included live music performances and a visit from Santa Claus.

Quad City parents say it is the best way to start off the holiday season.

“It’s so meaningful when you can embrace any time with your family. These types of events you just take in the moments and enjoy it,” says parent Yosava Robinson.

Crews have been working on the display since early November.