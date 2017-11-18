Friends of India Association holds Grand Diwali Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- A Grand Celebration was put on by the Friends of India Association of the Quad Cities.

On Saturday, November 18th the organization invited members, their families, and the public to join them for a Diwali Function at Bettendorf High School.

The event was held to celebrate the customs and togetherness of the Friends of India Association and included a dinner and stage performances like a fashion show, dances, songs, skits and more.

The president of the organization, Nitin Vishwakarma, said that 800 to 900 people were expected to join in the fun at the celebration.

The celebration is the association's biggest event of the year. Performances will last from 6:30 p.m. through 9 p.m.

