Bundle up for a cold night! It will feel like the teens by Sunday morning

Cloud cover is clearing out this evening, and it’s going to be downright cold Saturday night! While actual temperatures will be falling into the low 20s, winds from the northwest will easily make it feel like the teens.

Sunshine will be back for Sunday, but by no means will it warm us up much. We’ll only reach the upper 30s for daytime highs.

However, warmer weather arrives on Monday as we climb up into the mid 50s! It will be breezy and sunny as well.

We’ll remain sunny from Tuesday through Thanksgiving, but the cooler air will be back! Temperatures will fall into the low 40s on Tuesday, and we’ll drop into the mid 30s by Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 40s for our Thanksgiving holiday under a partly cloudy sky.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham