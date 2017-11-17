Workers finally figure out what’s causing bad smell at Des Moines County Courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- The mystery of a bad smell coming from inside the Des Moines County Courthouse has finally been solved - a bad pipe.

Maintenance workers had been searching for the source of the stench for weeks, and finally were able to narrow it down to the attic. They said a small crack in a roof drain pipe caused the smell.

That crack has since been sealed and workers said that's all they needed to fix the smelly situation.

This tends to be a recurring problem almost every year during the fall as the weather gets colder, according to maintenance workers.